Former teacher pleaded guilty to soliciting sexual contact from student

Timothy Sterner, 54, will be sentenced after a background invesigation and sex offender assessment.

A former high school music teacher pleaded guilty to soliciting sexual contact from a student in Lancaster County court.

Timothy Sterner, 54, pleaded guilty to five felonies including unlawful contact with a minor, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, dissemination of child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors.

According to the District Attorneys office, Sterner was a music teacher with the School District of Lancaster when he met the student and used his position to get close with the student.

The crimes took place over a course of three years, ending in 2015 according to Asisstant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.