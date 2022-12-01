Former Halifax police officer facing charges for stealing guns, falsifying hours worked

Authorities say that Christopher Still stole nearly $100,000 in false hours worked and stole three guns from an evidence locker in his time with the Halifax Police.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A former Halifax Borough Police Officer is facing charges for stealing three guns from an evidence locker and falsifying hours worked for the department over a three year period, resulting in a theft of nearly $100,000.

Christopher Still, 48, is facing felony theft by unlawful taking charges for his alleged role in the incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, between 2019 and 2022, Still submitted fraudulent time sheets for hours worked at the Halifax Borough Police Department, totaling a theft of $98,754.50.

During that time period, Still made no arrests, issued no citations, and rarely logged into the Halifax police record systems. The complaint also alleges that Still's recorded hours at the Marysville Borough Police Department overlapped with his recorded hours at the Halifax department.

The complaint says that Still's colleagues told investigators that he was rarely present at the department, and when he was, he was not in uniform and did not complete work tasks.

According to the criminal complaint, upon learning of the allegations, the Criminal Investigation Division conducted inventory of the Halifax Borough Department evidence room, and found that three firearms were missing.

During an investigation with police, Still admitted to selling them to a gun shop for $500. Authorities say they found paperwork to confirm sales for two of the guns, and were able to recover them, but a third, a Winchester .243 rifle, remains missing.