Former Lancaster County assisted living caretaker charged with abuse of 10 residents

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing additional sexual assault charges during his time as a caretaker at Faith Friendship Villa.

James L. Zook, 68, was originally arrested and charged on Nov. 7, 2022, with one count each of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault.

After further investigation, Zook has been charged with assaulting an additional ten residents at the assisted living facility, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The additional charges are as follows:

Four counts of institutional sexual assault, seven counts of indecent assault, one count of disorderly conduct.

Two counts of institutional sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault.

Three counts of institutional sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. 10 counts of institutional sexual assault and 10 counts of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

304 counts of institutional sexual assault and 305 counts of indecent assault.

In total, Zook has been charged with 329 counts of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to West Hempfield Township Police, the first report of sexual abuse against Zook was received on Aug. 14, 2022. After the initial arrest, 10 more victims came forward.

All victims reportedly had interviews with the Lancaster County Children's Alliance Center and revealed sexual abuse spanning from 2007 until 2022. Zook had been an employee at the Faith Friendship Villa for 20 years.