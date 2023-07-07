Former Jehovah's Witness member in Pennsylvania pleads guilty to two counts of rape

Jesse Hill, 52, pled guilty in Berks County to two counts of rape, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

A former Berks County resident pled guilty Tuesday to charges related to the sexual assault and exploitation of two minors who he met through the Jehovah's Witnesses community in the 1990s, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Jesse Hill, 52, pled guilty in Berks County to two counts of rape, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Hill, formerly from Berks County, now lives in Georgia and had his sentencing deferred so that he can undergo an evaluation by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, which will assist in determining whether he meets the criteria for a sexually violent predator.

“Through this guilty plea, the defendant admitted that he used his good standing within his religious community to access potential victims, gain their trust, and then sexually assault them,” said Attorney General Henry.

“These crimes are abhorrent, and we are wholeheartedly committed to holding those accountable who hurt children. To any victims who have not yet disclosed their stories to law enforcement, I want you to know that if you speak up, our office will listen," she continued.

Since 2022, investigators have used the Statewide Investigating Grand Jury to secure presentments and charges against 14 men who allegedly assaulted children while they were members of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations across the state.

The Office of the Attorney General set up a hotline at 888-538-8541 for victims and family members to provide information to investigators.

An investigation revealed that Hill used his milling business to attract young boys from his Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation to his property for parties.