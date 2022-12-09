Former Harrisburg councilman to serve up to 30 months for child pornography charges

Brad Koplinski, 53, was sentenced to 14 to 30 months in jail with a consecutive 5 years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Harrisburg City councilman has been sentenced up to 30 months in jail for child pornography charges.

Brad Koplinski, 53, was sentenced on Monday to 14 to 30 months in jail with a consecutive 5 years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Koplinski ran for election in the 2014 Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor race but failed to win the Democratic nomination. He was reportedly registered to practice law in Cumberland County.

Charges were filed against Koplinski in Sept. of 2020 when 33 images depicting child pornography were traced back to his specific address, according to the police affidavit.