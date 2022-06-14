Former Harrisburg city councilman pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Child pornography charges were filed against Brad Koplinski, 52, in Sept. 2020 after police discovered images on his laptop and thumb drives.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Former Harrisburg city councilman Brad Koplinski pleaded guilty to all 15 counts of possession of child pornography at the Dauphin County Courthouse on Monday, according to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Gettle.

According to previous FOX43 reporting, child pornography charges were filed against Koplinski in Sept. 2020. Police had received 36 cyber tip line reports for a total of 43 images of child pornography from an I.P. address that was found to be a subscriber in the 2200 block of North 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

Thirty-three of these images were traced to a specific address, which police discovered was where Koplinski was residing, according to the affidavit.

When police executed a search warrant on Aug. 19, 2020, Koplinski asked to speak with the lead detective of the case, also according to the affidavit. He reportedly advised police which electronic devices they would find the images on.

Koplinski reportedly admitted to the detective that he had used his laptop and thumb drives to upload the suspected child pornography, according to another detective.

ADA Gettle also stated that Koplinski will be evaluated for Megan's Law between now and his sentencing. Assuming he will be found a non-sexually violent predator, he will have to register with Megan’s Law for fifteen years after he leaves prison, she told FOX43.