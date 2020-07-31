Former guard at Dauphin County Prison indicted for trying to smuggle in cell phone

Addie Isaac Reid, 24, allegedly accepted a bribe from an undercover agent to take the phone into the prison while he worked there, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A former prison guard has been indicted on bribery and related charges after allegedly trying to smuggle a cell phone into Dauphin County Prison to pass on to inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsyvlania.

Addie Isaac Reid, 24, allegedly arranged a meeting where he could receive a bribe, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. Reid then met with an undercover officer and accepted a bribe to smuggle the phone into the prison.

The alleged offense happened between August and September of 2019, Freed said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of Dauphin County Prison and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.