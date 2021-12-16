Former Lancaster County funeral director accused of abusing corpses now charged with animal abuse

Scheid is charged with starving a cow to death and letting multiple other cows become over 100 pounds underweight. A cat was also found caged without food or water.

Andrew T. Scheid, 50, a former funeral director who is facing charges for abusing corpses, is now facing charges of animal abuse—specifically one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of animal neglect, according to court documents.

The neglected animals were found on Scheid's property on the 300 block of Old Blue Rock Road in Manor Township in early November, also according to court documents.

In Sept. 2020, Scheid was charged with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four counts of abuse of a corpse, after the discovery of four bodies at the funeral home he managed that had not been properly cared for.

The bodies had begun to decompose due to Scheid's mishandling of them.

Scheid was also found guilty of knowingly making false entries on birth certificates that were filed with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Health Statistics. On those certificates, Scheid knowingly made false entries on death certificates to create the impression that his handling of the remains was in compliance with Pennsylvania State Funeral Board Regulations.

“Andrew Scheid treated recently deceased Pennsylvanians with no care, and betrayed dozens of families who put their trust in him and his business,” Shapiro said in Aug. 2020.