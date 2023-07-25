Former Franklin County tax preparer convicted of filing false tax returns

Guibbonz Marcellus, 42, was convicted of filing false tax returns in order to boost interest toward his tax-preparation business.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A former Franklin County tax-preparation business owner has been convicted of 23 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam stated that Guibbonz Marcellus, 42 from Chambersburg, owned a tax-preparation business in Chambersburg called M&M Confident Multi Services from 2013 to 2016; in an effort to generate more business, Marcellus would include false numbers on prepared and filed returns.

The returns falsely claimed the federal fuel-tax credit, business losses, deductions for charitable gifts and unreimbursed employee expenses, among other things.