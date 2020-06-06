Former Family Dollar employee facing theft charges in Franklin County

Police say Powell and Hinton conspired to steal over $11,000 in merchandise from Family Dollar.

According to police, Amber Powell, 30, was still an employee when she went into the store prior to opening, loaded several shopping carts full of merchandise, and took them out the rear stock room door where Anyia Hinton, 24, was waiting for the items.

Some of the merchandise stolen included clothing, laundry detergent, health and beauty products, and cigarettes, police say.

Powell also forged another store employee's name on a bank deposit slip and stole money from the bank deposit, according to police.

Powell is facing charges for theft by unlawful taking, forgery, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. Hinton is being charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.