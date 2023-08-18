Former Carlisle Speedway employee charged with burglary after allegedly stealing over $4,000 in merchandise

It's believed that Robert Garrett, a former employee of the Speedway, made a duplicate key that he used to enter the business 27 times, according to police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A former Speedway employee allegedly stole over $4,000 worth of merchandise and money.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers responded to 602 E. High Street in Carlisle for a reported theft.

At the scene, officers made contact with the Speedway manager who alleged that the store was coming up short on money regularly. The manager reached out to corporate, who began to check the camera footage as far back at May 17, 2023.

Corporate allegedly reported that they saw a man on camera who was identified as Robert Garrett, a former employee, who had been fired back in May.

According to police, Garrett had been seen entering Speedway after business hours, using an unknown key to unlock the building. After he was fired, it was allegedly made clear to Garrett that he was no longer an employee and would not be allowed back in the store outside of normal business hours.

Police were told by Speedway management that Garrett had turned his key in, so it's believed he made a duplicate before he was fired.

Garrett allegedly entered the secured building of Speedway 27 times and stole $4,675.87 worth of merchandise from within the store, including cigarettes, other tobacco products, condoms, money from the donation bin, coins and lottery tickets.