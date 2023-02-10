Ex-ABC News journalist sentenced to 6 years in prison for sex crimes involving children

James Gordon Meek used a messaging app to send and receive images and videos and to discuss his sexual interest in children.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former ABC News investigative journalist has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges in July.

(Author's Note: Some details in this story are disturbing and should be read with caution.)

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force after the FBI received a tip from Dropbox about videos showing the sexual abuse of children in an account associated with 52-year-old James Gordon Meek.

According to the Department of Justice, Meek was visiting South Carolina in February 2020 when he used a messaging app on his iPhone to send and receive images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and to discuss his sexual interest in children.

Some of the images and videos showed young children, including an infant, being raped.

Meek then brought the iPhone with the sexual abuse content on it back with him to Virginia. Investigators later found multiple devices containing similar images and videos going back to at least 2014.

Meek pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in July and was sentenced to 72 months in prison Friday.

