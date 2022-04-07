Houtzdale man is charged with killing his two-month-old son

Fonte Carrier, 21, has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Endangering Welfare of Children following an investigation into the death of his two-month-old son.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fonte Dupree Carrier has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Endangering Welfare of Children following an investigation into the death of his two-month-old son, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Carrier was arraigned on April 5, while being held at a State Correctional Institution in Houtzdale on unrelated charges, according to police.

As of Tuesday, he is now being held at Dauphin County Prison.

On May 10, 2021, Susquehanna Township Police responded to the 500 block of Latshmere Drive in Dauphin County for an unresponsive two-month-old boy.

The boy was treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police state.

The following day on Tuesday, May 11, an autopsy was conducted by the Dauphin County Coroner, which determined the infant had sustained a focal hemorrhage in the cervical, along with petechial hemorrhages to the lungs, left eye, heart and thymus.

The boy's cause of death was ruled as asphyxia, a condition that occurs when the body is deprived of oxygen and the manner of death was undetermined, according to the coroner.

After further investigation, the coroner determined the asphyxiation occurred after, but within a short time of a violent shaking episode.

Police confirm Carrier was the sole caretaker of his two-month-old son at the time when he was violently shaken and died of asphyxia.