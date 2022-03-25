F&M College baseball player charged with sexual battery of minor in Florida

Steven Rizzo, 20, was charged by police in Winter Haven, Florida on March 18. He's accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met on a team trip.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A member of the Franklin & Marshall baseball team has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Florida, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven Rizzo, 20, a junior at F&M and an outfielder on the baseball team, is charged with one count of sexual battery of a person age 12 to 17 stemming from an alleged incident on March 14 in Polk County, Florida.

The legal age of consent in Florida is 18.

The criminal complaint filed by police in Winter Haven, Fla. indicates that Rizzo has a Lancaster address. The F&M athletics website states Rizzo is from Remsenburg, N.Y.

A spokesperson for the college confirmed Rizzo is a student there, and that he has been suspended from the baseball team.

The school had no further comment.

According to the criminal complaint, Rizzo met the victim while F&M's baseball team was participating in a tournament in Winter Haven. The victim was employed at a restaurant where Rizzo stopped to eat, and the two exchanged phone numbers and began texting one another, the complaint states.

After agreeing to meet Rizzo that evening, the two walked around the downtown Winter Haven area before returning to a parking garage where the victim had parked her vehicle.

Rizzo then sexually assaulted the girl in the car, police claim. He allegedly ignored the victim's repeated statements that she was uncomfortable with their age difference and did not want to have sex, according to police.

In a statement to police, Rizzo allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the girl but "could not advise" if they had intercourse. He told police they stopped once the girl said she was not comfortable.