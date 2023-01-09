Florida man wanted for Lancaster County robbery

Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with theft and other related charges. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Flordia is wanted by Manheim Township police for a reported robbery.

Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

According to police reports, the robbery occurred at Overlook Park along 375 Golf Drive in Manheim Township.

The caller told police they saw a middle-aged man jump into a "broken" darker color SUV with a Florida registration plate and speed off.

Officers met with the victim, who had been advised about the damage to their vehicle's rear window. The victim did not see the damage to their car or theft.

A purse, which included multiple credit and debit cards was missing from the car. The victim reported to police that they got an alert that someone had attempted to use their credit card at Walmart and Netflix. In total, the victim's total loss was $2,487.

Based on the information from initial reports and accessing surveillance footage, it was determined that the car the suspect drove off in was registered to Avis Budget car rentals.

A search warrant was executed on Avis Budget Group to gather renter information for the suspected car. According to police, it was determined that the car was rented by Eric Mallard.

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant has been obtained.