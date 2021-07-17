Police looking for fitting room "peeping Tom" in Lancaster County

Security footage from the store shows the man crouched down, holding his phone under the fitting room door, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for an unidentified man who was captured on security footage using his phone under the fitting room door where a woman was trying on clothes at a Target store in Manheim Township.

On the evening of July 15, the suspect was seen entering a Target store and following a woman as she entered a fitting room to try on clothes. The victim told police she then saw the suspect with his phone under the fitting room door.

Security footage from the store shows the man crouched down, holding his phone under the fitting room door, police said.

The suspect quickly fled the store using a fire exit door after the victim screamed. He was last seen driving away from the area in a white pickup truck.