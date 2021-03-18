Man arrested in Harrisburg on murder charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On March 16 around 11:30 p.m., the Harrisburg Police were dispatched after receiving a report of a possible shooting and/or stabbing in the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street.
After arriving, police found a 35-year-old male with a wound on his chest; he was declared deceased at the scene.
After investigating, it was determined that the man had had an altercation with Joseph Aguayo-Quinones, 29, pictured above, in which Aguayo-Quinones brandished a weapon and inflicted injury to the victim, resulting in his death.
Aguayo-Quinones has been arrested and charged with first degree murder as a result of this investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be sent via the CRIMEWATCH website.