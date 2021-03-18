Man arrested in Harrisburg on murder charges

Harrisburg Police have arrested Joseph Aguayo-Quinones, 29, on first degree murder charges after an altercation on Tuesday night led to the death of another man.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On March 16 around 11:30 p.m., the Harrisburg Police were dispatched after receiving a report of a possible shooting and/or stabbing in the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street.

After arriving, police found a 35-year-old male with a wound on his chest; he was declared deceased at the scene.

After investigating, it was determined that the man had had an altercation with Joseph Aguayo-Quinones, 29, pictured above, in which Aguayo-Quinones brandished a weapon and inflicted injury to the victim, resulting in his death.

Aguayo-Quinones has been arrested and charged with first degree murder as a result of this investigation.