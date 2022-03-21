Lancaster police seize 5 firearms in separate incidents

Four suspects have been charged in connection to the incidents, which occurred during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday at various locations downtown.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police officers confiscated five firearms in five separate incidents over the weekend, the police department said Monday.

All five alleged incidents occurred downtown in the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday, according to police.

Read below for a summary of the alleged incidents, according to police:

Incident No. 1: Friday, 12:52 a.m.

A police K-9 officer and his handler responding to a report of a fight on the first block of North Water Street saw a suspect conceal a firearm in the waistband of his pants as he attempted to flee, ditching the firearm as the K9 officer pursued him.

The suspect was apprehended and the firearm, a black 9mm Glock 43, was located along the suspect's flight path. The firearm was determined to be stolen.

The suspect, whom police did not identify, is charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license and a misdemeanor count of persons not to possess a firearm.

Incident No. 2: Friday, 1:29 a.m.

Two Lancaster Police officers located a group of juveniles suspected of violating the city's curfew ordinance on the 100 block of Locust Street. The juvenile suspects fled when the officers attempted to stop them.

The officers were able to apprehend one of the juvenile suspects after a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, the juvenile ditched a black Ruger LCR .380 handgun, which was loaded and chambered.

The firearm was recovered by other officers who assisted with the pursuit.

The juvenile was also in possession of $1406 in US currency, a clear-corner tie bag of marijuana, a clear-corner tie bag with five individual bags of crack cocaine and a clear-corner tie bag of suspected heroin.

The suspect is charged with felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts). The suspect is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a minor and a summary offense for violating curfew.

Incidents 3 and 4: Saturday, 2:33 a.m.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Liberty Street for the report of a group of juvenile suspects breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, three juveniles fled on foot and were pursued by police, who apprehended one of them.

The juvenile who was apprehended was seen discarding a PF9400 Polymer 80INC 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with a 16-round magazine and one round in the chamber.

One of the other juveniles, who was not caught, ditched a black PK380 WALTHER S&W handgun.

The juvenile in custody was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a minor and a summary offense for unlawful conduct by a minor.

Incident No. 5: Saturday, 3:49 a.m.

Police responding to a shots-fired call on the 300 block of North Queen Street observed an intoxicated male suspect entering a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The man dropped a firearm as he got in the vehicle.

A second man walking by picked up the firearm, concealed it in his waistband, and continued walking north on Queen Street. Officers stopped this male subject on the 100 block of E. Lemon Street and confiscated the firearm, a black and silver Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of heroin.