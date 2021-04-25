x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Police: Fire in Ephrata parking garage elevator being investigated as arson

Witnesses told officers they saw two teens in the garage at the time of the fire.
Credit: Ephrata Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A parking garage elevator fire on Saturday is under police investigation in Ephrata.

On April 24, officers were dispatched to the Windstream parking garage at Locust and Grant Streets for a fire.

Firefighters at the scene had already extinguished the fire when officers arrived.

According to officials, the elevator had fire damage on the wall and floor along with smoke damage. 

Credit: Ephrata Police Department

Witnesses told officers they saw two teens in the garage at the time of the fire.

Through their investigation police found that the two teens were involved in the fire. The suspects have been identified by authorities. 

This fire is still under investigation.

Related Articles