Man charged for lighting car, attempting to light himself on fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury convicted a man on arson charges following a church fire.

Alexander Allen, 55, was convicted of arson, endangering property and criminal mischief. The charges stem from a fire at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township on June 27, 2021.

According to police, Allen drove to the church with a propane tank in his vehicle, wiped lighter fluid on the inside the car, and set it on fire before running from the scene.

The fire quickly spread through the passenger side of the vehicle before causing the propane tank to explode. The resulting explosion placed nearby vehicles and buildings in danger of damage or destruction, according to responding firefighters.

Allen was apprehended by police 45 minutes after setting the fire about 1.5 miles from the scene of the crime.