Lebanon man indicted on weapons charges by federal grand jury

Luis Rodriguez-Pagan, 28, is accused of buying eight handguns, falsely claiming they were for himself when they were not. He's also an accused illegal gun dealer.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man was indicted on weapons charges Wednesday by a federal grand jury in U.S. Middle District Court, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

Luis Rodriguez-Pagan, 28, allegedly purchased eight handguns, falsely claiming they were for him when they were actually for someone else, Gurganus said.

The purchases occurred in Lebanon and Dauphin Counties between July 2021 and December 2021, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges that Rodriguez Pagan was engaged in the unlicensed business of dealing in firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Fireworks and Explosives (ATF) and the Lebanon County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.