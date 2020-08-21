FBI offering reward of up to $25,000 for arrest of pharmaceutical armed robbery suspects

The FBI's Philadelphia and Baltimore Division are seeking the public's help in identifying several armed suspects responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Authorities say the pictured suspects below dress in dark clothing with hoods, face masks and gloves.
Pharmacy Robberies Suspects
The suspects allegedly use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs, primarily Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for these pharmaceutical robberies.
Anyone with information on these subjects or robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.