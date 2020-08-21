FBI offering reward of up to $25,000 for arrest of pharmaceutical armed robbery suspects

Authorities say that the suspects are armed and dangerous, and use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs from pharmacies.

The FBI's Philadelphia and Baltimore Division are seeking the public's help in identifying several armed suspects responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Authorities say the pictured suspects below dress in dark clothing with hoods, face masks and gloves.

The suspects allegedly use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs, primarily Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for these pharmaceutical robberies.