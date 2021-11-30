Father and son from Lancaster County sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assaults

Daniel Glick Beiler, 52, and Daniel King Beiler, 25, sexually assaulted two young children on multiple occasions between 2007 and 2017, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A father and son from Lancaster County were sentenced Monday in Lancaster County Court after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young children on multiple occasions between 2007 and 2017, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Glick Beiler, 52, was sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 30 years after pleading guilty to nine felonies and six misdemeanors, including statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to prosecutors.

The sexual abuse occurred over a period of years at two locations in Strasburg, prosecutors said. The first victim was 13-years-old, and the second victim was between 14 and 19 when the sexual abuse occurred, prosecutors say.

Daniel King Beiler, 25, was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault, according to prosecutors. The younger Beiler will have restrictive conditions as part of his probation, serving house arrest for the first four years. He will also have to follow sex offender conditions and will need to complete 200 hours of community service, working with other Amish in reducing his conduct, prosecutors said.

The victim was between the ages of 8 and 10 when the younger Beiler, who was between 12 and 14 at the time, committed the offenses, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered sentence on both men.