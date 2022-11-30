Dauphin County man arrested after strangling 2-year-old

David Thomas, 33, was arrested after his other children witnessed him choke and strangle his youngest child.

LYKENS, Pa. — Police arrested a Dauphin County man after receiving reports of him choking and strangling his 2-year-old child.

This child's mother noticed bruising on the victim's neck after picking her up from her father's house. The mother got medical attention and reported the incident to the police, who opened an investigation that led to the arrest of David Thomas, 33.

According to a criminal complaint, police interviewed the victim's siblings, who had witnessed the abuse.

Both siblings related that their little sister had been playing in the family dog's water bowl when Thomas allegedly came over and pressed his thumbs into her throat.

When the victim began playing in the bowl a second time, Thomas put his hand around her throat and choked her, police said.