Fatal crash in Perry County leaves one dead

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Perry County left one mean dead on March 28.
According to a police report, the crash occurred on the 1900 block of State Road in Penn Township.
A car traveling north struck a pedestrian standing in the northbound lane of traffic. The pedestrian fell into the center turning lane and the car that hit him pulled into a parking lot.
The pedestrian was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Donald R. Myers, 61, of Duncannon.
The operator of the vehicle as well as the passengers were not injured.