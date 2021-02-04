Fatal crash in Perry County leaves one dead

The pedestrian was identified as Donald R. Myers, 61, of Duncannon.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Perry County left one mean dead on March 28.

According to a police report, the crash occurred on the 1900 block of State Road in Penn Township.

A car traveling north struck a pedestrian standing in the northbound lane of traffic. The pedestrian fell into the center turning lane and the car that hit him pulled into a parking lot.

The pedestrian was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Donald R. Myers, 61, of Duncannon.