'I'm angry as hell' | Family reacts to 15-year-old boy killed in Northeast DC shooting

DC Police investigators have identified the teenager as Andre Robertson Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Andre Robertson Jr. has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the 15 year-old boy who was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

"I'm angry, angry as hell, that another coward took my grandson," said his grandmother, Trealetha Robertson, just hours after his death. "Some coward came through here and murdered my little grandson for no reason."

Robertson said Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in the 500 block of 48th Place, when he was gunned down.

Investigators said that around 3:30 pm, three people pulled up in a gold sedan, got out, walked up to the porch Robertson was sitting on and opened fire. Robertson was shot multiple times, according to police, and was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His grandmother said she got a call from his mother.

"She was like, 'Andre, somebody just shot Andre and he's not moving," Robertson said of the horrible call.

She said Andre was a student at Cesar Chavez Public Charter School.

Robertson also told WUSA9 her son, Andre's father, was killed last year. According to Metropolitan Police Department records Andre Robertson was killed on Friday, October 1, 2021 in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. She said Andre Jr.'s death is another major loss for their family and she doesn't understand why someone would kill him.

"My grandson was a good kid, not into stolen cars, none of that stuff the youth are into today," Robertson said. "My grandson was not into that, he go to school and he come home."

Andre Robertson Sr. was beaten to death near the same Northeast community, according to court documents. His cousin Darius Robertson is accused of causing blunt force trauma to the head following a fight.



In Andre Jr.'s death, police said the shooting happened just steps from Kelly Miller Middle School, which was temporarily put on lock-down. A school bus had also just pulled up.

"Approximately 50 kids were exiting the bus," said MPD Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson.

MPD said the gold sedan was found Thursday night, near Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County, Maryland. WUSA9 was told the vehicle was burned.

Police say they are still searching for the three suspects.

"My message to them is what goes around comes around," Robertson said. "That's the only message I got for them."

Anyone with information is asked to CALL (202) 727-9099 or TEXT 50411. You can remain anonymous.