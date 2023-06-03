Police: Fake $100 bill used at Franklin County Sheetz

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the use of a fake $100 bill at a Sheetz location.
On May 29, around 1 p.m., a man asked an employee at Sheetz on Monticello Court for change for a $100 bill.
After the transaction, the man left the store and walked away from the area.
Police say the man pictured could have information about the incident but is not a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.