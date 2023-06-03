x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Fake $100 bill used at Franklin County Sheetz

Police are looking for a person of interest who is not a suspect at this time.
Agents Warn About Surge In Fake Bills From Overseas Being Passed In Central Ohio

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the use of a fake $100 bill at a Sheetz location.

On May 29, around 1 p.m., a man asked an employee at Sheetz on Monticello Court for change for a $100 bill. 

After the transaction, the man left the store and walked away from the area.

Police say the man pictured could have information about the incident but is not a suspect at this time.

Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
Person of interest

Anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

Lebanon residents question why triple homicide suspect, facing earlier charges, was released on house arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out