A Fairview Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month.

Justin Smith, 34, was arrested on March 13 after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

Police say the assault happened over a course two nights. The victim had to seek medical attention.

Smith was subsequently charged and arrested.

He was taken to York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.