2 teens were fatally shot after a social media argument turned violent, police say

Police said the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court and a person is in custody due to their involvement in the shooting.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers are dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Springfield, Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

FCPS Sgt. Tera Gerhard said the shooting is believed to have taken place in the garage of a home. Police said that's where one of the teens, who was shot in the upper body, died.

Police said a second teen was shot in the upper body and able to walk down the street, where he then collapsed in front of a nearby house. Police said he later died at a hospital.

A gun was found at the scene, according to police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument that took place earlier in the day on social media.

“A group of males showed up to the home stemming from an argument earlier in the day, and that's what we believe led up to the shooting," Gerhard said. "The person who did the shooting is known to one of the occupants of the home."

On Monday, Fairfax County Police identified 18-year-old Zachary Burkard, of Springfield, as the shooter. Police have not identified the victims, as they are juveniles.

Burkard stayed on the scene following the shooting and was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.