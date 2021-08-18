x
Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

Felipe Vazquez, 30, has been sentenced to two to four years behind bars for statutory sexual assault and other charges.
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates has been sentenced to two to four years behind bars for statutory sexual assault and other charges in a case involving a girl who was 13 when the encounters began. 

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday that 30-year-old Felipe Vazquez has already served almost two years in jail. He will be eligible for a parole hearing one month after arriving in prison. 

Prosecutors say the former All-Star closer was in touch with the girl from 2017 to 2019 and once met her outside a home southeast of Pittsburgh.

He faces related charges in Florida and Missouri.

