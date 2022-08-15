Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting

Evan Etzweiler, 23, was arrested after threatening a victim and her family. A subsequent investigation revealed he had previously made threats of a mass shooting.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting.

State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family.

Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass shooting.

Etzweiler was allegedly found to be in possession of illegally obtained guns, accessories and ammunition when authorities searched his home.

Police say Etzweiler provided false information during the background check process in order to secure the weapons.

They reportedly also found him to be in possession of controlled substances.

Etzweiler was arrested on Aug.12 and charged with three counts of materially false written statement, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unsworn falsification to authorities.