Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping after Sunday night altercation

Erick Vazquez-Torres is accused of firing several shots into a vehicle occupied by his wife. One of the occupants was hit by gunfire and injured, police claim.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted homicide, following an altercation in the city Sunday night.

In addition to the two attempted homicide charges, Erick Vazquez-Torres has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and kidnapping, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Authorities say Vazquez-Torres was in the area of South 19th and Paxton streets at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 when he spotted his wife in another vehicle.

He allegedly approached the car and fired several shots at it, striking one of the occupants, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

When the victim fled in their vehicle, Vazquez-Torres allegedly gave chase in his, eventually causing the victim's vehicle to crash in a neighboring jurisdiction, police claim.

Vazquez-Torres then physically assaulted one of the occupants of the other vehicle and forced them into his own car, police say.

The victim escaped a short time later and contacted authorities.