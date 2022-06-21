Man charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and two additional charges

Eric M Garvey, 27, was charged with a 2020 accidental overdose death in Middlesex Township, according to police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man was arrested Monday and charged in connection to a 2020 overdose death that occurred in Middlesex Township.

Eric M Garvey, 27, from Carlisle, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The charges stem from the 2020 overdose of Juan Ramon Sanchez Jr. (Jay) in Middlesex Township.

A call was placed by Sanchez Jr.'s roommate on October 24, 2020. The caller found the victim slumped on the bathroom floor of their apartment. EMS arrived at the scene and confirmed that Sanchez Jr. was deceased, according to police.

The cause of death was an Accidental Overdose from Acute Fentanyl Toxicity, according to court documents.