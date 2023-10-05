Ephrata man sentenced for attempting to solicit sex from 14-year-old

Zakianny Maldonado, 32, of Ephrata, attempted to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a family member trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man faces up to six years in prison after being convicted of attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Zakianny Maldonado, 32, responded to an online ad that was part of a January 2023 undercover detail conducted by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force. He began communicating with an undercover officer posing as a family member trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Maldonado agreed to pay $200 for intercourse with the minor. He was arrested at the agreed-upon meeting location with the money in his possession.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of patronizing a victim of human trafficking, statutory sexual assault (11 years older), criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 in June.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half to six years in prison on Oct. 3. At sentencing, the prosecution asked for a sentence within the standard guidelines of 22 to 36 months, stating Maldonado is a danger to society because he is seeking out children to have sex with online.

The defense asked for a county sentence because the defendant admitted guilt and needed to continue providing for his family, according to the DA's office. The defendant allegedly said he regretted his decisions and was remorseful.

“I hope what you say is true and accurate,” the judge said. “There’s no defense to this. It’s clear you knew exactly what you were doing.”