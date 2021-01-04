x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Ephrata man arrested on child rape charges

He is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim from August 2012 to January 2014.
Credit: East Earl Township Police Department

EPHRATA, Pa. — On March 30, Jacob P. Newnam, 24, was arrested by East Earl Township Police on child rape charges.

He is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim from August 2012 to January 2014. 

In whole, Newnam has been charges with three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

Nenam's bail was set at $250,000. He was unable to post it and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.

Download the FOX43 app here.