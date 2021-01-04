Ephrata man arrested on child rape charges

He is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim from August 2012 to January 2014.

EPHRATA, Pa. — On March 30, Jacob P. Newnam, 24, was arrested by East Earl Township Police on child rape charges.

He is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim from August 2012 to January 2014.

In whole, Newnam has been charges with three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.