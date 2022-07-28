Ephrata man charged with robbery, simple assault

Colby Quinn Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, has been charged following two armed robberies at local Turkey Hill stores in June and July.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Colby Quinn Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of instruments of a crime, one count of unlawful restraint, and one count of simple assault following two armed robberies at local Turkey Hills, according to the Ephrata Police Department.



Around 11 p.m. on June 20, a masked man entered the Turkey Hill at 903 South State Street in Ephrata. He pointed a pistol at the female clerk, bound her hands behind her back, took money from the store's safe, and fled.

About a month later on July 21, around 4:20 a.m., a masked man entered the Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothsville Road in Ephrata, pointed what looked to be a pistol at the male clerk, and demanded money. When the clerk refused, the man shot him and fled the scene, also according to the Ephrata Police Department.

Investigation led to Mummaw's home, where after serving him with a warrant, investigators found several items that were connected to both robberies including backpacks, masks, CO2 cartridges, a CO2 pistol, and zip ties.

Mummaw remains incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison on State Parole violations. He will be arraigned in the near future.

Investigators are continuing in their search for additional evidence.