x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Ephrata man charged with aggravated assault for attacking hospital staff; police

Damon Ruoss, 21, of Ephrata, punched, scratched and spit on four hospital employees, according to police.
Credit: https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/ephratapd/10338/arrests/ruoss-damon-m-aggravated-assault
Damon Ruoss

EPHRATA, Pa. — An Ephrata man was charged with aggravated assault after hitting, scratching and spitting on four hospital employees, according to the Ephrata Police Department

Damon Ruoss, 21, scratched two victims, spit on two and punched one. Some of the scratches left marks.

Ruoss became aggressive and started yelling obscenities after being shown to a treatment room in the emergency area of the hospital, police say. He was moved to the room after allegedly verbally threatening the nursing staff in the triage office.

According to police, the patient also punched the wall in the treatment room, causing the drywall to crack.

The assaults occurred during a struggle to restrain Ruoss due to his uncooperative nature, police say. According to a criminal complaint, the people he attacked include two nursing assistants and two security officers.

Ruoss is facing four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal mischief and harassment.

Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old

Before You Leave, Check This Out