Ephrata man facing charges after breaking into woman's home, assaulting police officer

EPHRATA, Pa. — An Ephrata man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and assaulting a police officer.

Matthew Don Bullian, 27, is facing criminal trespass and aggravated assault of a police officer charges after a home invasion incident.

On September 8 around 6:30 p.m., police were flagged down by a woman who said a man had just walked in her home and attempted to assault her.

The victim told police that she was in her home in the first block of S. Church St. in Ephrata Borough when a man, later identified as Don Bullian, walked into her home and attempted several times to grab her.

The victim said she was able to get him out of the door.

When police arrived, Don Bullian was still on scene. Authorities say when they approached him to investigate the victim's complain, Don Bullian suddenly grabbed an officer and slammed him against a vehicle and began an assault.

Police say that the victim assisted with pulling Don Bullian from the officer, enabling him to take Don Bullian into custody.