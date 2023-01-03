Acquaintances accused of conspiring to steal from Ephrata Borough grocery store arrested

Police charged Colby Q. Mummaw, 27, and Kayla M. Singley, 27, both of Ephrata, in relation to a burglary reported in July of 2022.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department charged two women in connection to a grocery store burglary that occurred in July of 2022.

Police charged Colby Q. Mummaw, 27, and Kayla M. Singley, 27, both of Ephrata, with conspiring together to pull off the theft.

Mummaw is accused of breaking into Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough in the early morning hours of July 9 and stealing cash and a safe containing cash, according to police.

Officers allege that Singley, who was an acquaintance of Mummaw's and worked at the store at the time, provided her with information that aided in the theft.

New evidence discovered in December of 2022 led to the filing of charges, authorities said.

Mummaw was already in Lancaster County Prison related to previous pending robbery charges.