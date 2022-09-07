Enola woman charged after inappropriately photographing a one-year-old

Candice Marshall has been charged with sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.

ENOLA, Pa. — An Enola woman has been charged after reportedly taking inappropriate pictures of a one-year-old child, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a home in East Pennsboro Township on April 13 for the possible sexual abuse of children. The following investigation revealed that several inappropriate pictures of the victim were taken.

The photos were then sent to an ex-boyfriend via Marshall's cell phone. Police determined that Marshall had taken the photos while babysitting a child.

According to the affidavit, the images were taken by Marshall on Dec. 31, 2021, and Feb. 16, 2022.