Cumberland County man charged in Christmas Eve shooting of wife

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing criminal homicide charges, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 24, Hampden Township police officers were sent to 4265 Wild Orchid Lane in Enola for a welfare check.

Inside the home, the body of Tamara Colbert was found. She had a gunshot wound to the head.

Her husband, Christopher Colbert, was also inside the home.

Police have since determined that during a domestic dispute, Tamara was killed.

Christopher Colbert has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation and tampering with evidence. He is currently in Cumberland County. His bail has been denied.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

Anyone who may have additional information related to this incident has been asked to contact Detective Coleen Redifer, of Hampden Township Police Department, at 717-761-2609.