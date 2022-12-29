x
Cumberland County man charged in Christmas Eve shooting of wife

Christopher Colbert has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation and tampering with evidence, following the death of his wife.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing criminal homicide charges, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

On Dec. 24, Hampden Township police officers were sent to 4265 Wild Orchid Lane in Enola for a welfare check. 

Inside the home, the body of Tamara Colbert was found. She had a gunshot wound to the head. 

Her husband, Christopher Colbert, was also inside the home. 

Police have since determined that during a domestic dispute, Tamara was killed. 

Christopher Colbert has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation and tampering with evidence. He is currently in Cumberland County. His bail has been denied. 

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023. 

Anyone who may have additional information related to this incident has been asked to contact Detective Coleen Redifer, of Hampden Township Police Department, at 717-761-2609.  

According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

