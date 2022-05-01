Cumberland County woman accused of ordering series of medical tests on child despite doctors' assurances he was healthy

Police say Christine Maxwell, 48, suffers from Caregiver Fabricated illness, a mental health issue in which a caregiver makes up an illness to someone in their care.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a woman after she allegedly forced her eight-year-old son to undergo a series of medical tests despite doctors' repeated attempts to reassure her that the child was healthy, according to a criminal complaint.

Christine Maxwell, 48, of East Pennsboro Township, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and theft by deception in the case, which dates back to 2019.

During the investigation, Maxwell's son allegedly told a caseworker with Children and Youth Services that she "tells me when I'm sick," according to the complaint.

Police say Maxwell had the victim to undergo EKGs, ECHOs, a skin biopsy, pulmonary function tests, an adenoidectomy, bronchoscopy, an appendectomy, a GI endoscopy, a colonoscopy, a MRI, X-rays, ultrasounds, and repeated blood draws.

Investigators believe Maxwell suffers from Caregiver Fabricated Illness, also known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health problem in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child, an elderly adult, or a person who has a disability, according to UofMHealth.org.

Because vulnerable people are the victims, MSBP is a form of child abuse or elder abuse, UofMHealth.org states.

The medical tests were performed on the victim despite doctors' reassurances that the child was developing normally, according to police.

“This abusive behavior has impacted (the victim's) development by limiting his activity, leading him to believe that he is ill when he is not, and causing him to miss school days unnecessarily,” police said in the complaint affidavit. “(The victim) suffered from some underlying issues but none of the diagnoses should have required such an extensive amount of consultation from so many different specialists.”

A caseworker with CYS reported the suspected abuse to police in November 2019, according to the complaint.

Police say Maxwell had doctors perform a skin biopsy on the victim after he developed bug bites, according to the complaint.

She asked doctors to perform a bronchoscopy because her child had developed "barky coughs and fevers," police claim.

“A biopsy is an invasive procedure which is completely unnecessary and put him at risk of pain, scarring, infection, and bleeding,” police said in the criminal complaint affidavit. “A bronchoscopy is a test that requires sedation and carries some risk (such as respiratory depression, bleeding, and possible perforation of airway).”

Neither test showed anything wrong with the child, police say.

The child was taken from Maxwell's custody in September 2019 after the case was reported to authorities, the complaint says.