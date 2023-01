John Chattin, an employee of Jack Williams Tire and Auto on 45 North Duke street, allegedly stole over $5,000 worth of items from the business.

According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, John Chattin, an employee of Jack Williams Tire and Auto on 45 North Duke street, allegedly had over $5,000 worth of items stolen from the business.

Chattin was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.