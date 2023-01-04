Elizabethville man arrested for possessing child porn

Gary Shomper, 30, of Elizabethville, was arrested for child pornography and related charges.

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several cybertips from Google that led police to arrest an Elizabethville man accused of possessing child pornography.

Between May 27, 2022 and June 1, 2022, Google submitted multiple tips alleging that an IP address traced back to Gary Shomper, 30, was involved in child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at Shomper's home in the 100 block of East Broad Street in Elizabethville on Oct. 13, 2022.

When police confronted him, Shomper allegedly claimed that he had been looking at pornography on Google when the images popped up; he had not intentionally searched for child porn.

Before officers searched the house, Shomper admitted to having meth needles in his residence and meth in his wallet, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police seized meth, drug paraphernalia and marijuana from Shomper's home, as well as electronic devices they suspected may contain the illicit pornography.

Officials say that when they attempted to search the electronics, the account had been accessed and the iCloud remote lock/remote wipe feature had been activated.

A review of the phone's search history revealed incriminating searches for illicit images of children.

After a doctor confirmed one of the photos included in the cybertip depicted a naked juvenile, police filed charges against Shomper.

Court documents show that he was charged with child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.