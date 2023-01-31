Elizabethville man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen girl

Robert Romberger, 27, of Elizabethville, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged girl for several months in 2020.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) made an arrest in a sexual assault case they were investigating.

Robert Romberger, 27, of Elizabethville, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged girl from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020. The victim was a teenager at the time of the incidents, according to police.

The victim allegedly told PSP that Romberger touched her without her consent, forced her to perform sexual acts, sent her explicit photographs and solicited nude photographs from her.