Elizabethtown man sentenced to prison for rape and other charges

Prosecutor Amy Muller said of Justin Burke, “The only way to keep the public, and any woman within arms-length of him, safe, is to put him in prison."

An Elizabethtown man was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of rape and other charges by a jury, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 19, Justin Burke was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in a state correctional institution, followed by five years of consecutive probation after being found guilty of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

At the time Burke committed the crimes for which he was found guilty, he was already on probation for assaulting two women in Feb. 2017 at a dorm party, police said.

