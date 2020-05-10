Elizabethtown man charged with sexual abuse of underage girl over 5-year span

Jose Perez, 37, is charged with 13 felonies and two misdemeanors, according to Elizabethtown Borough Police. His alleged abuse of the girl began when she was 11.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police have charged a 37-year-old Elizabethtown man with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and related offenses connected with the alleged sexual abuse of a girl over several years, beginning when she was 11 years old.

Jose H. Perez was arrested Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Borough Police.

He faces 13 felony charges and two misdemeanors.

District Judge Brian Chudzik arraigned Perez Sunday night and set bail at $500,000, which was not posted.

Police say an investigation revealed that Perez began abusing the girl in 2015, and that the abuse continued for about five years at multiple locations in Elizabethtown.