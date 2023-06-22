York man convicted of assaulting tow truck driver

A jury convicted Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 38, of aggravated assault and simple assault after an altercation with a tow truck driver turned physical.

Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 38, was convicted of aggravated assault and simple assault for his role.

The fight occurred on Feb. 16, 2022, when the victim was attempting to pick up a vehicle on South Penn Street in York. According to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, Graciani-Alicea approached the tow truck in his vehicle, blocking a rabbittransit bus from being able to get around the truck.

The victim asked Graciani-Alicea to back up several times, at which point the defendant got out of his vehicle and began to verbally fight with the tow truck driver. As the victim began to walk away, Graciani-Alicea struck him in the head and shoved him to the ground. The victim suffered a cracked skull, brain bleed and concussion.