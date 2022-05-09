East Hempfield Township man charged with sexual offenses against minor

Charles Albert Reed, 74, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors, stemming from a 2019 incident.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Manheim man has been charged with sexual offenses against a minor, according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that happened in November of 2019 at Reed's home in East Hempfield Township.

Reed was accused of inappropriately touching a victim while she was staying at his home. According to police, the victim held off on reporting the incident because she was scared.

Reed was arraigned and bail was set at $100,000, which he was unable to post. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison.