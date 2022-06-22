DUI accident in Northern Lancaster County, bicyclist injured in collision

A car driven by Nicholas Piper struck a bicyclist, police believe Piper was under the influence at the time of the crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County police responded to a crash on Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road.

The car, operated by Nicholas Piper, of Lititz, had been traveling west on Doe Run Road.

Piper allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle on the right. As he passed the vehicle, Piper failed to see a bicyclist, identified as Lori Lee, also of Lititz, and struck her.

Lee was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

A subsequent investigation of the crash revealed that Piper was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. Marijuana was also found in his possession, according to police.

Piper was placed under arrest for DUI. He was arraigned on charges associated with the accident, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.